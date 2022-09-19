PM Shehbaz meets King Charles III, offers condolences on demise of Queen

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting with King Charles III. —Screen grab Geo TV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, met King Charles III and extended his condolences to him on the death of his mother.



King Charles III today in London has called a reception of world leaders for his mother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. US President Joe Biden, Canadian President Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders from the globe have reached London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, during the meeting with King Charles III, PM Shehbaz recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of Her Majesty’s two visits to the country.

“The bond of affection between the Royal family and the Pakistani nation has only strengthened with time,” he said.

PM Shehbaz conveyed best wishes to King Charles on becoming King on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

The PM also said that the people of Pakistan waiting to welcome King Charles into the country.

The PM also thanked the British monarch for the Royal family’s expression of sympathy and support in wake of the unprecedented floods.



"The appeal for help and the response from both the British government and public were deeply appreciated in Pakistan," he said.

