Monday Sep 19 2022
Prince Harry looks ‘sombre’ as he travels down The Mall for Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry is reportedly on his way for the final goodbye to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex has just travelled down The Mall with police personnel.

The publication also reported that the royal, riding a Range Rover from Wellington Arch, down Constitution Hill, and on The Mall towards St James' Palace, looked ‘sombre’.

As per reports, Harry’s car is also accompanied by four other vehicles with flags.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael Middleton have arrived at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth today.

The Middletons were spotted among the crowd of early arriving mourners at Westminster Abbey ahead of the beginning of Her Majesty’s state funeral.

