Kate Middleton dubbed 'sight for sore eyes' at Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Kate Middleton 'sight for sore eyes' at Queen Elizabeth Ii funeral

Kate Middleton is turning heads at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

The Princess of Wales arrived in her vehicle alongside Queen Consort Camilla, and kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Reacting to her graceful look, royal admirers jumped the bandwagon to praise the actress.

The Princess of Wales today arriving at Westminster Abbey



One fan wrote: "The Princess of Wales wearing the Queen’s necklace at both Prince Philip and The Queen’s funeral."



"The Princess of Wales and her son, Prince George of Wales," another added.



"The Princess of Wales arrives at The Queen’s funeral," a third continued.

A fourth wrote: "Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales are heading to Westminster Abbey.

"They are joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



