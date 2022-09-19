 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC

File Footage 

Nicola Peltz and hubby Brooklyn Beckham were spotted attending the after-party of David O. Russell’s Amsterdam while David Beckham and Victoria Beckham grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The newlyweds were spotted at the members' only club, Zero Bond in Manhattan, along with TikTok stars Addison Rae and her boyfriend Omer Fedi.

The billionaire heiress stunned in a black skirt paired with a teal top along with a pair of gorgeous black towering heels.

Whereas, the budding chef looked dapper as he opted for navy-blue suit paired with white button up shirt for the occasion.

Meanwhile, miles away from the lovebirds, the former legendary footballer and his fashion designer wife paid heartfelt tributes to the late monarch.

Victoria penned a moving note for the Britain’s longest-reigning monarch while revealing that one of the proudest moments of her life was meeting “Her Majesty the Queen.”

“The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

On the other hand, David paid his respects to Queen’s coffin after waiting in queue for 13 hours at Westminster Hall to "celebrate the amazing life of our Queen.”

He even cried when he finally got the chance to see the monarch lying in-state on Friday while bowing his head to the late Queen. 

