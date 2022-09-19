Penny Lancaster admits she’s 'grateful' there were no incidents during Queen Elizabeth funeral

 
Model turned policewoman Penny Lancaster has admitted that she is grateful' there were no incidents during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Serving at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at RAF Northolt on Monday the wife of Rod Stewart was spotted in front of the Queen's coffin as Her Majesty was driven to Buckingham Palace.

In a video, Penny said she's glad there were no major incidents at the funeral and said the public 'paid their respects in the proper manner'.

'You can never quite predict how the crowd is going to react and the dangers that might lay ahead,' Penny said in a clip shared by Sky News.

'But we've had great training and preparation and fortunately everybody paid their respects in the proper manner and we didn't have any incidents to speak of.'

She added: 'So, [I'm] very grateful for that.'

The television personality, 51, who started working as a special constable with the City of London Police last year, also said on Monday that her role was 'the biggest honour of all'.

Speaking to the PA new agency, Penny said: 'I think it's (the same reason) why every officer wanted to be here today, because we swore an oath to the Queen to serve in the office of constable.

'This is the biggest honour of all, to be able to serve today on Her Majesty the Queen's funeral.


