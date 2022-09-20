 
world
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
AFP

Indian girl dies after allegedly being raped, set on fire

By
AFP

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Representational image of protesters holding a banner reading Say no to rape. — AFP/File
Representational image of protesters holding a banner reading "Say no to rape". — AFP/File 

  • The girl was a Dalit, the lowest rung in Hindu caste system who suffer disproportionately high levels of sexual violence.
  • Both incidents took place in the poor northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to about 230 million people.
  • In previous cases, low-caste families have been threatened or attacked to stop them from testifying.

LUCKNOW: A 16-year-old Indian girl, allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by two men, has died in the hospital, police told AFP Tuesday.

The girl was a Dalit, the lowest rung in the Hindu caste system who suffer disproportionately high levels of sexual violence in a country with high rates of crime against women.

Her death on Monday came less than a week after two Dalit sisters, aged 15 and 17, were found hanging from a tree after being allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by six men.

Both incidents took place in the poor northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to about 230 million people, where similar crimes regularly make headlines.

In the latest case, the girl from a rural area was allegedly attacked by two men and set on fire early this month.

She was shifted to a hospital in the state capital Lucknow where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

“We arrested the accused within two hours of the incident being reported and assured the family of proper follow-up action against the perpetrators,” local police chief Dinesh Kumar Prabhu told AFP.

Prabhu said police had since been deployed around the girl’s house “to check any untoward incident”.

In previous cases, low-caste families have been threatened or attacked to stop them from testifying.

Activists say police often fail to take seriously accusations made by the marginalised community and that they lack recourse to legal representation. 

Last year the Uttar Pradesh authorities’ swift cremation before an autopsy of a Dalit rape victim murdered by an upper-caste Hindu man triggered widespread outrage.

Nearly 32,000 cases of rape were reported in India in 2021, according to government figures, but many more are thought to go unreported.

More From World:

Memes flood social media as anxious Mexicans process eerily timed earthquake

Memes flood social media as anxious Mexicans process eerily timed earthquake
German central bank sees signs of recession 'multiplying'

German central bank sees signs of recession 'multiplying'
Police arrest 47 in connection with tensions in UK after Pakistan-India cricket match

Police arrest 47 in connection with tensions in UK after Pakistan-India cricket match
China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists

China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists
Powerful earthquake hits Mexico on fateful anniversary, killing at least 2

Powerful earthquake hits Mexico on fateful anniversary, killing at least 2
Two men killed in Iran during protests over death in custody, rights group says

Two men killed in Iran during protests over death in custody, rights group says
Power out in Puerto Rico, 'catastrophic' damage in several areas from Fiona

Power out in Puerto Rico, 'catastrophic' damage in several areas from Fiona
UN chief warns education becoming 'great divider'

UN chief warns education becoming 'great divider'
Trouble afoot? Macron's sneakers cause stir online

Trouble afoot? Macron's sneakers cause stir online

Latest

view all