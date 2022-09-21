 
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

NBC will resume its live broadcast of the Golden Globe awards for film and television in January 2023, the network said on Tuesday,citing organizers' steps to address ethics and a lack of diversityamong voters.

The Comcast-owned (CMCSA.O) network said it had committed to airing the show for one year as part of an agreement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards. The Jan. 10 show also will stream on Peacock.

NBC had canceled its January 2022 airing of the annual ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event, following a backlash over ethical lapses among the organizers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

A Los Angeles Times investigation published in February 2021 found the HFPA had no Blacks among its 89 members and raised long-standing questions about the behavior of its journalist members, who were accused of soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios.

The HFPA responded with a broad range of measures, including new ethics guidelines and the addition of new members and non-member voters.

The organization admitted 103 new voters from 62 countries outside of the United States, bringing the total voters to 200.

According to NBC, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with members who are 19.5% Latino, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC," Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks, said in a statement.

Nominations for the 2023 awards will be announced on Dec. 12.

After 2023, Globes organizers can pursue other distribution opportunities, NBC said...Reuters 

