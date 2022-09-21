Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’

File Footage

Will Smith is reportedly plotting his big movie comeback with “passion project” few months after slapping Chris Rock during Oscars 2022.



The King Richard actor is teaming up with filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to star in her directorial debut Brilliance as per report by Deadline.

The actor will also be producing the movie based on the novel of the same name by author Marcus Sakey with director Akiva Goldsman, who also wrote the script.

The Aladdin star will produce the Paramount Pictures adaptation through his company Westbrook Studios along with co-president Jon Mone and producer Ryan Shimazaki.

Smith has not agreed for the movie despite it being a major career comeback project for him after he smacked Chris Rock during the Academy Awards 2022 over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.