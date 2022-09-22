 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 22 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III expected to wear British crown by summer 2023

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

file footage

King Charles III ascended the British throne just weeks ago after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, but he won’t get to wear the crown until next year.

Charles is yet to wear the crown on his head since his official coronation ceremony is still months away, reported Express UK.

According to The Royal Family’s own website, the coronation ceremony, during which King Charles will take a coronation oath, usually takes place ‘some months’ after the mourning period for the previous monarch has ended.

As per reports, the coronation event needs ‘enormous amounts of preparation’, which is why it is being said that Charles might officially wear the British crown around the summer of 2023.

This comes as Queen Elizabeth’s own coronation was delayed by a year; she ascended the throne in February 1952, and was officially coronated on June, 1953. 

Prince Andrew ‘conspired’ with Diana to stop Charles becoming king, royal author claims

King Charles to announce Archie, Lilibet’s titles after Harry releases his book

Taylor Swift lauded as first female to win 'Best songwriter of the decade' title

Adam Levine ‘disappointed in himself’ for ‘hurting’ wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine’s cheating remarks in old interview go viral

Prince Harry’s ‘every decision consumed’ by Meghan Markle

Britney Spears seemingly shades estranged sons amid family feud

Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson could be ‘kicked out’ in royal reshuffle

Queen's legacy ‘honored’ at thanksgiving service in Washington National Cathedral

King Charles III accused of ‘mocking’ Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Queen knew Prince Harry absence at Balmoral was 'perfect' for her death: Psychic

'Huge fan' Jennifer Aniston 'excited' to be neighbours with Meghan Markle

