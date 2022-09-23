Malala says she'd protest if forced to remove scarf

Nobel laureate and girls education rights activist Malala Yousafzai. — Instagram

The death of 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of morality police is what triggered countrywide unrest and protests in Iran, in what can be called some of the nation's worst turmoils since street clashes last year over water shortages.



Amini died last week after being arrested in Tehran for wearing "unsuitable attire". She fell into a coma while in detention. The authorities have said they will launch an investigation into the cause of her death.

Nobel laureate and girls' education rights activist Malala Yousafzai, who herself was a victim of oppression, has expressed solidarity with Amini.

Condemning Amini's death and the motive behind it, Malala stressed on a woman's right to choose.

"Whatever a woman chooses to wear, she has the right to decide for herself. As I have said before: if someone forces me to cover my head, I will protest. If someone forces me to remove my scarf, I will protest," said an Instagram story by Malala, containing Amini's picture cut out.

The education activist went on to call for justice for Amini.

The tragedy that took Amini's life has drawn reactions of anger and disapproval from various celebrities across the globe. Supermodel Bella Hadid and American singer Halsey were among them.