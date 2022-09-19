 
world
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Reuters

Iranian police call woman's death in custody an 'unfortunate incident'

By
Reuters

Monday Sep 19, 2022

A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republics morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. — Reuters
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. — Reuters

  • Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into coma and died following arrest in Tehran.
  • Police said Amini fell ill as she waited with other detained women.
  • Death sparked demonstrations against authorities across country.

DUBAI: Iranian police said on Monday the death of a young woman in custody was an "unfortunate incident" which they do not want to see repeated, a semi-official news agency reported.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police, sparking demonstrations against the authorities across the country by Iranians enraged by the treatment of women by security forces. 

Police said at the weekend Amini fell ill as she waited with other detained women. But Amini's father told the pro-reform Emtedad news website on Sunday that his daughter was fit and had no health problems.

"This incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents," Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi said in a statement reported by the Fars news agency.

He said Amini suffered no mistreatment, denying claims aired on social media against the morality police, who enforce strict rules requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes.

"Cowardly accusations have been levelled against the Iranian police. We will wait until the day of judgment but we cannot stop doing security work," Rahimi said, adding that the morality police was "doing positive work".

He said he could not comment on the cause of death because this was a medical rather than a security issue.

Amini was from the country's Kurdistan region, one of the areas where protests took place over the weekend, including at the funeral in her hometown Saqez.

Between 8 to 10 million Kurds live in Iran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have put down unrest in the country’s Kurdish areas for decades, and the hardline judiciary has sentenced many activists to long jail terms or death.

More From World:

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue 'suspects'

Israel says troops enter Syria to pursue 'suspects'
China health chief tells public not to touch foreigners after first monkeypox case

China health chief tells public not to touch foreigners after first monkeypox case
Iran deploys tear gas, makes arrests at protest over woman's death

Iran deploys tear gas, makes arrests at protest over woman's death
India becomes crisis-hit Sri Lanka's top lender

India becomes crisis-hit Sri Lanka's top lender
Iranian women cut hair, burn hijab to protest Mahsa Amini's death

Iranian women cut hair, burn hijab to protest Mahsa Amini's death
Woman in India beats daughter's lover and throws chilli powder at him

Woman in India beats daughter's lover and throws chilli powder at him
Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap: Muttaqi

Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap: Muttaqi
Biden says COVID pandemic in US 'is over'

Biden says COVID pandemic in US 'is over'
Typhoon batters Japan with record rain, killing one

Typhoon batters Japan with record rain, killing one
Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal

Iran president demands US 'guarantees' on nuclear deal
Mukesh Ambani pulls off one shade of overseas M&A

Mukesh Ambani pulls off one shade of overseas M&A
Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Latest

view all