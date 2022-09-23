 
Friday Sep 23 2022
‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki recreates Diana’s 1997 holiday trip with Prince William

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Netflix has resumed filming the sixth and final season of The Crown after a short pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

Elizabeth Debicki, who is portraying the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana, in the upcoming season six of the hit royal show, returned to the filming sets in Barcelona.

The Australian actress, 32, channeled her inner Princess of Wales as she slipped into a stunning red shift dress on Thursday.

Elizabeth looked remarkably identical to the late royal as she joined actor Rufus Kampa, 16, - who portrays the young Prince William in the upcoming season.

The actors were seen boarding a speed boat in Palma De Mallorca, Spain. The sequence indicate the royal holiday in July 1997 - just a month before Diana’s tragic passing.

Diana and young William took the trip in the South of France aboard a superyacht owned by Dodi's father Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Elizabeth bore stunning resemblance to Diana as she reclined on her seat on the boat while chatting to Adrian Mole star.

The Crown season five is scheduled to premiere in November.

