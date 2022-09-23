 
world
Friday Sep 23 2022
Reuters

Blast near Kabul mosque after Friday prayers kills at least four people

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Smoke bellows from a site of a blast near the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque that reportedly happened as people were leaving the mosque after Friday prayers at Wazir Akbar Khan in Kabul on September 23, 2022. — AFP
  • Ten people were killed in blast. 
  • "After prayers, when people wanted to come out from the mosque, a blast happened," says police spokesman.
  • Explosion takes place in Wazir Akbar Khan.

KABUL: At least four people were killed and 10 injured by a blast near a mosque in the Afghan capital which struck as worshippers were streaming out of afternoon prayers on Friday, a nearby hospital said.

The explosion was the latest of a deadly series targeting Friday prayers at mosques in recent months, some of them claimed by Daesh.

"After prayers, when people wanted to come out from the mosque, a blast happened," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran. "All casualties are civilians, the exact number is not clear yet."

Italian-NGO run Emergency Hospital said it had received 14 people from the blast, of whom four were dead on arrival.

The explosion took place in Wazir Akbar Khan, an area formerly home to the city's 'green zone', the location of many foreign embassies and NATO, but now controlled by the ruling Taliban.

The mosque has been the target of attacks in the past, including a blast in June 2020 before the Taliban returned to power. That attack killed the mosque's imam and wounded several people.

