Friday Sep 23 2022
Groom asks mother-in-law to leave wedding venue because of irritating perfume

Friday Sep 23, 2022

This file photo shows a newly married couple entering a wedding hall during their wedding reception at the Al Meroz hotel in Bangkok. — AFP
This file photo shows a newly married couple entering a wedding hall during their wedding reception at the Al Meroz hotel in Bangkok. — AFP

A groom is being cheered online for asking his mother-in-law to leave his wedding ceremony because of the perfume she was wearing. 

The post went viral on Reddit after it was posted on September 22. "AITA for asking my mother-in-law to leave our wedding because her perfume was bothering me?" it read. 

He said that his mother-in-law's perfume made him sniffle on his big day, causing his eyes to water, News Week reported

"It didn't get worse until after the ceremony when my new mother-in-law hugged me. Itchy eyes, itchy throat, and the headache got added to the mix," he added. 

The groom said that his situation worsened and he couldn't take part in the group photo session. Later, his wife asked her mother to keep her distance but it didn't work as well. 

He then suggested his mother-in-law change her clothes or buy something with his money.

"I asked my mother-in-law to either please do that or to leave and we'd visit later with a cake," he said. To this, his wife and mother-in-law objected. 

The groom said that his wife spent their wedding night at her parents' house. 

