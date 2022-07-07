 
Wedding takes place without bride and groom

Image for representation. — Pixabay/ Sebastian Parkinson
A Malaysian groom and bride were unable to attend their own wedding at the Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Haziq Abdullah and Siti Faathinah Zoklifli spent months planning their wedding, down to clothes and food, but a few days before the big day, Haziq began to feel unwell. Through an RTK COVID test, he found that he was positive.

"My wife also did an RTK test, which came out negative. However, just to be on the safe side, we did a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test,” Haziq told the New Straits Times.

"The results came back the next day, showing that both of us were COVID-19 positive.”

They had already held their nikkah on June 25 and were expecting 180 guests to attend the wedding reception.

"After much deliberation, we decided that it would be better if the reception went ahead, minus the bride and groom," Haziq said.

The couple joined the reception virtually through Haziq’s dad’s phone.

The wedding went on, as if normal, with guests wearing their best clothes and enjoying the food.

However, the couple will be holding a small gathering in person with their family to make up for their absence at the reception.

