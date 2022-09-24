 
Saturday Sep 24 2022
Meghan Markle could not 'believe' royal walkabouts were 'not paid'

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Meghan Markle did not like royal walk about and meeting strangers, reveals her former staffer.

The Duchess of Sussex, who accompanied husband Prince Harry on her maiden visit to Australia, did not understand the point of shaking hands with the subjects without any remuneration.

"Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers," author Valentine Low tells in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

 "'I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this,'" continued an annoyed Meghan.

A source told Mr Low the couple were "going down a storm" on their trip to Australia.

