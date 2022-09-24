'The Nun 2' stars Storm Reid in lead role: Details

'The Nun 2' stars Euphoria actress Storm Reid in lead role

Storm Reid, who stars in popular show Euphoria, nabbed the lead role in upcoming horror movie, The Nun 2, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

In Euphoria, Reid plays the character Gia who is the younger sister of the character played by Zendaya.

Reid made her feature debut opposite Brad Pitt, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Fassbender in the Oscar-winning movie, 12 Years a Slave. She later scored the coveted lead in Disney’s A Wrinkle of Time.

The Nun was a prequel spinoff from The Conjuring 2 which featured Aarons as a demonic nun. Set in a monastery in 1952, the story saw a priest and a young nun, played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga, respectively, attempting to fight the nun’s evil possessions.

Bonnie Aarons will reprise her titular role again, playing the demon known as Valak while Reid’s character details are still under wraps.

The movie will be directed Michael Chaves following his recent directorial The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing are currently adapting the script from a screenplay penned by writer Akela Cooper. James Wan and Peter Safran are producing via their respective banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company. The duo have produced all eight of the Conjuring Universe movies. Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman will be the executive producers and Judson Scott will oversee for Atomic Monster, details THR.

The movie begins shooting in October of this year and is slated for release on September 8th, 2023.