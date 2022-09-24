 
entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week

Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are taking their ‘rumored’ romance to the next level.

DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, are reportedly spending time together in Italy.

A source close to the tinseltown’s new couple has revealed that the Don’t Look Up star is in Milan with the model for the Fashion Week.

"They are fully seeing each other," the source revealed for the pair, who was first linked earlier this month.

The news of DiCaprio and Hadid’s Italian getaway comes the day after the runway queen was spotted solo in Milan.

Hadid rocked a dark jumpsuit, white crop top and sunglasses as she smiled, waved and signed autographs for fans.

Then, on Friday, Zayn Malik’s ex stunned in an all-black look during the Versace Fashion Show.

The Revenant star and Hadid were first spotted in Casa Cipriani in New York City earlier this month.

"They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other," a source revealed.

"They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi." Another source shared that "Gigi and Leo are the real deal."

