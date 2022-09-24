 
Saturday Sep 24 2022
Photographer captures Jupiter from his garden as it gets closer to Earth

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

NASAs Juno spacecraft captures Jupiters southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter on May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. — NASA via Reuters
Jupiter is expected to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday.

While of course, it would still be more than 360 million miles away but scientists say, stargazers have not had this opportunity since October 1963 when it could be seen this clearly.

An astrophotographer, Andrew McCarthy is all set to capture the gas giant. He has already taken some stunning pictures in such detail that it looks like a huge marble floating in space.

According to MailOnline, he took these photos from his garden.

Jupiter as captured by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy.— Cosmic_background
McCarthy's pictures clearly show the red spots on Jupiter and its cloud bands.

Jupiter as captured by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy.— Cosmic_background
McCarthy, who is known to his followers as Cosmic-Background,  said it was the "clearest shot" he has managed of the planet.

Jupiter as captured by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy.— Cosmic_background
Some facts about Jupiter:

  • It is the fifth planet in our solar system and the largest too.
  • It is made entirely of gas, mostly hydrogen and helium.
  • According to NASA, the planet's Great Red Spot is a storm bigger than the Earth that has been going on for hundreds of years.
  • It completes a single orbit in 12 Earth years.
  • One day on Jupiter is nine hours and 56 minutes.
  • It has 53 moons and countless moonlets.

