Photographer captures Jupiter from his garden as it gets closer to Earth

Saturday Sep 24, 2022
Jupiter is expected to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday.
While of course, it would still be more than 360 million miles away but scientists say, stargazers have not had this opportunity since October 1963 when it could be seen this clearly.
An astrophotographer, Andrew McCarthy is all set to capture the gas giant. He has already taken some stunning pictures in such detail that it looks like a huge marble floating in space.
According to MailOnline, he took these photos from his garden.
McCarthy's pictures clearly show the red spots on Jupiter and its cloud bands.
McCarthy, who is known to his followers as Cosmic-Background, said it was the "clearest shot" he has managed of the planet.
Some facts about Jupiter: