Photographer captures Jupiter from his garden as it gets closer to Earth

NASA's Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's southern hemisphere, as the spacecraft performed its 13th close flyby of Jupiter on May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. — NASA via Reuters

Jupiter is expected to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday.

While of course, it would still be more than 360 million miles away but scientists say, stargazers have not had this opportunity since October 1963 when it could be seen this clearly.



An astrophotographer, Andrew McCarthy is all set to capture the gas giant. He has already taken some stunning pictures in such detail that it looks like a huge marble floating in space.

According to MailOnline, he took these photos from his garden.

Jupiter as captured by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy.— Cosmic_background

McCarthy's pictures clearly show the red spots on Jupiter and its cloud bands.

Jupiter as captured by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy.— Cosmic_background

McCarthy, who is known to his followers as Cosmic-Background, said it was the "clearest shot" he has managed of the planet.

Jupiter as captured by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy.— Cosmic_background

Some facts about Jupiter: