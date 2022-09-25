 
health
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Reuters

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID for a second time

By
Reuters

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer attends a discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. — Reuters
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer attends a discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. — Reuters

  • Pfizer CEO gets COVID for second time.
  • "I’m feeling well and symptom free," Bourla says in statement.
  • Chief executive says he has not yet taken new bivalent booster.

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I’m feeling well and symptom free," Bourla said in a statement.

Bourla, 60, back in August had contacted COVID and had started a course of the company's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is an antiviral medication that is used to treat high-risk people, such as older patients.

Bourla has received four doses of the COVID vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

The chief executive said he has not yet taken the new bivalent booster.

Developed by Moderna and the team of Pfizer and BioNTech, the new so-called bivalent shots aim to tackle the BA.5 and BA.4 Omicron subvariants, which make up 84.8% and 1.8%, respectively, of all circulating variants in the United States, based on latest data.

"I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait three months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August," Bourla added.

In August, the FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna's updated booster shots that target the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

A federal health agency said this week that over 25 million doses of the so-called bivalent shots had been sent out. That consisted of mostly the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as production of the Moderna vaccine ramps up.

More From Health:

CNN anchor refuses to wear headscarf on demand of Iran's president

CNN anchor refuses to wear headscarf on demand of Iran's president

Over £200,000 for Pakistan flood victims raised by London professionals

Over £200,000 for Pakistan flood victims raised by London professionals

Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID with honey, turmeric and SIM cards

Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID with honey, turmeric and SIM cards
Palestinian President calls on Israel to resume negotiations immediately

Palestinian President calls on Israel to resume negotiations immediately
Organisers hope to break largest dog wedding record on Oct 2

Organisers hope to break largest dog wedding record on Oct 2
WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?

WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?
'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now, WHO official says

'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now, WHO official says
Powerful storm Fiona hits Canada's Nova Scotia

Powerful storm Fiona hits Canada's Nova Scotia
Is this Kim Jong-un's secret daughter?

Is this Kim Jong-un's secret daughter?
Britain sends investors fleeing with historic tax cuts and borrowing

Britain sends investors fleeing with historic tax cuts and borrowing
Russia holds votes in occupied parts of Ukraine; Kyiv says residents coerced

Russia holds votes in occupied parts of Ukraine; Kyiv says residents coerced
US adjusts sanctions to help Iranians evade online surveillance, censorship

US adjusts sanctions to help Iranians evade online surveillance, censorship

Latest

view all