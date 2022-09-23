 
health
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Reuters

COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large US study finds

By
Reuters

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. — Reuters
Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. — Reuters

  • Study assesses brain health across 44 different disorders using medical records.
  • Says brain impairments in roughly 6.6 million Americans linked with their COVID infections.
  • Shows people infected with virus also were 50% more likely to have ischemic stroke. 

People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, a finding that could affect millions of Americans, according to US researchers.

A year-long study, published in Nature Medicine, assessed brain health across 44 different disorders using medical records without patient identifiers from millions of US veterans.

Brain and other neurological disorders occurred in 7% more of those who had been infected with COVID compared with a similar group of veterans who had never been infected. That translates into roughly 6.6 million Americans who had brain impairments linked with their COVID infections, the team said.

"The results show the devastating long-term effects of COVID-19," senior author Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly of Washington University School of Medicine said in a statement.

Al-Aly and colleagues at Washington University School of Medicine and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System studied medical records from 154,000 US veterans who had tested positive for COVID from March 1, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

They compared these with records from 5.6 million patients who did not have COVID during the same time frame, and another group of 5.8 million people from the period just before the coronavirus arrived in the United States.

Al-Aly said prior studies looked at a narrower group of disorders, and were focused largely on hospitalised patients, whereas his study included both hospitalised and non-hospitalised patients.

Memory impairments, commonly referred to as brain fog, were the most common symptom. Compared with the control groups, people infected with COVID had a 77% higher risk of developing memory problems.

People infected with the virus also were 50% more likely to have an ischemic stroke, which is caused by blood clots, compared with the never-infected group.

Those who had COVID were 80% more likely to have seizures, 43% more likely to have mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression, 35% more likely to have headaches and 42% more likely to suffer movement disorders, such as tremors, compared with the control groups.

Researchers said governments and health systems must devise plans for a post-COVID world.

“Given the colossal scale of the pandemic, meeting these challenges requires urgent and coordinated - but, so far, absent - global, national and regional response strategies,” Al-Aly said.

More From Health:

Type 1 poliovirus detected in five cities

Type 1 poliovirus detected in five cities
Biden said the pandemic is over but is it?

Biden said the pandemic is over but is it?
Non-communicable diseases cause 74% of global deaths: WHO

Non-communicable diseases cause 74% of global deaths: WHO
Depression might be turning into a public health crisis: US study

Depression might be turning into a public health crisis: US study
Doctors find 55 batteries in woman's stomach

Doctors find 55 batteries in woman's stomach
China health chief tells public not to touch foreigners after first monkeypox case

China health chief tells public not to touch foreigners after first monkeypox case
Expert shares quick ways to fall asleep if you wake up in the night

Expert shares quick ways to fall asleep if you wake up in the night
Biden says COVID pandemic in US 'is over'

Biden says COVID pandemic in US 'is over'
Alarm bells ring as epidemic in flood-hit areas of Sindh out of control

Alarm bells ring as epidemic in flood-hit areas of Sindh out of control
Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak

Govt rejects emergence of new strain amid countrywide dengue outbreak
WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments
KP conducting dengue tests free of cost

KP conducting dengue tests free of cost

Latest

view all