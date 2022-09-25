Kate Middleton takes parenting inspiration from Prince Edward and Sophie of Wessex

Kate Middleton has been praised for her delightful parenting skills over the time.

The new Princess of Wales has taken inspiration from Prince Edward and Sophie of Wessex and expressed ‘admiration’ towards their parenting method, it has been reported.

Kate, who has followed late Princess Diana’s steps in modern education of her children, now wants to emulate the Wessex couple’s style, claimed a royal commentator

Royal author Katie Nicholl has made the claim in her new book titled, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

She has noted that Kate praises the parenting techniques used by the Wessexes, who share children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 12.

Despite their parents being working royals Lady Louise and James, who are the youngest grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, grew up without HRH titles and out of the public eye.

Kate has been inspired by how Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have managed to give their children a quiet upbringing despite of their connections with the Royal Family.

Kate and William’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte also attended the state funeral of their great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

It has been reported that the young royals, including the youngest Prince Louis, will also have an important appearance at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony.