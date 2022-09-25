Pak vs Eng: Green Shirts claim victory over England by 3 runs

Pakistan team gather in the field after winning the fourth T20I against England. — PCB/Twitter/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday beat England by three runs in the fourth T20 international between the two teams, which was taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan had handed over a 167-run target to England after the first innings. The English side could only manage 163 runs in 19.3 overs as Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf toppled the opponent's batting line-up by taking three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hasnain claimed two wickets.

First innings

Pakistan scored 166 runs at the loss of four wickets at the end of the first innings. Opener Mohammad Rizwan and Captain Babar Azam scored 88 and 36 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, England's Reece Topley bagged two wickets against 37 runs.

England captain Moeen Ali had won the toss and had sent Pakistan in to bat first.

Sunday's match was Pakistan's 200th T20, the first team to reach the milestone.



England made three changes from the last game. Alex Hales and David Willey came into the side while Olly Stone was handed his international T20 debut.

They replaced Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood. Pakistan left out Haider Ali (unfit) and Shahnawaz Dahani to bring Asif Ali and Naseem Shah.

The remaining matches are in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey