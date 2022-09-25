Ana de Armas oozes glamour in gold crop top at premiere of her film ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas was the epitome of glamour as she attended the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival 2022 in Spain on Saturday.

The 34-year-old actress wore a glitzy gold crop top and a black thigh-split skirt for the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

Ana highlighted every inch of her jaw-dropping figure as she strutted her stuff before posing up a storm for the cameras.

She paired the leggy ensemble with a statement gold top that exuded elegance and class whilst showing off her toned mid-riff.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The beauty also opted for a pair of strappy black heels and further accessorised her look with some drop earrings.

Ana was also joined on the red carpet by Australian director Andrew Dominik who sported a smart black suit for the occasion.

The red carpet event comes after Ana said it is 'disgusting' that the nudity from her highly-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde - which is rated NC-17 - will go viral on the Internet.

The Cuban and Spanish actress appeared in Variety magazine where she candidly discussed how she will react when clips of her nude body will circulate around the world.

Ana was unprompted as she brought the subject up while stressing that context was important as she said: 'I know what's going to go viral.



