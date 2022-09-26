 
Sci-Tech
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Reuters

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

By
Reuters

Monday Sep 26, 2022

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City US September 16, 2022. — Reuters
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City US September 16, 2022. — Reuters

NEW DELHI: Apple said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China.

The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. 

"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," Apple said in a statement.

Analysts at JP Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Apple could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, JPM analysts said in a note last week. 

More From Sci-Tech:

NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm
Photographer captures Jupiter from his garden as it gets closer to Earth

Photographer captures Jupiter from his garden as it gets closer to Earth
Elon Musk activating Starlink in response to Blinken on internet freedom in Iran

Elon Musk activating Starlink in response to Blinken on internet freedom in Iran
Twitter expands research group to study content moderation

Twitter expands research group to study content moderation
World Cup players to get FIFA data analysis app

World Cup players to get FIFA data analysis app
Mark Zuckerberg, wife to welcome third baby soon

Mark Zuckerberg, wife to welcome third baby soon
Meet Japan's cyborg cockroach, coming to disaster area near you

Meet Japan's cyborg cockroach, coming to disaster area near you
Spotify takes on Amazon's Audible, launches audiobook service

Spotify takes on Amazon's Audible, launches audiobook service
Apple may move a quarter of iPhone production to India by 2025

Apple may move a quarter of iPhone production to India by 2025
WATCH: World’s first electric monster truck crushes cars

WATCH: World’s first electric monster truck crushes cars
Meet Maya, world's first cloned wild Arctic wolf

Meet Maya, world's first cloned wild Arctic wolf
'Idiot and liar': Elon Musk lambasts US professor over emerald mine claim

'Idiot and liar': Elon Musk lambasts US professor over emerald mine claim

Latest

view all