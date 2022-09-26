 
Monday Sep 26 2022
Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger caught attention as he put on a cosy display with his younger girlfriend Heather Milligan while celebrating Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.

The 75-year-old appeared in high spirits as he partied with his sons Patrick and Christopher and conducted the orchestra while clad in a traditional embroidered leather outfit.

Meanwhile, Arnold's longtime love Heather looked stunning in a navy and white dirndl dress and cosied up to her Hollywood star partner on the evening.

Arnold, who attends the event almost every year, wore brown leather trousers and a matching embroidered jacket with long socks and leather shoes and looked dashing as ever.

The Expendables star was also joined by his sons Patrick and Christopher, and his nephew Patrick at the event.

Photo credits: MailOnline
Photo credits: MailOnline

His son Patrick brought his own girlfriend, Abby Champion, to the event.


Photo credits: OnlineMail
Photo credits: OnlineMail

The Austrian-born father-of-five is the lead in the Netflix series Utap, which has been filming throughout Ontario, Canada, since spring and, according to production listings, should be wrapping up soon.

The concept of the series is spun off of his wildly successful 1994 True Lies, which he starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis.

The iconic actor has starred in dozens of movies over the last five decades, but this will be the first time he will star in a scripted TV series in his career.


