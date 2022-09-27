 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Maryam asks for action against GC university VC for allowing Imran Khan to hold rally

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. —Twitter
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. —Twitter

  • I am deeply saddened to see the way GC University has turned into a political arena, says Ahsan Iqbal.
  • Political leaders around world go to universities to express their views, Fawad defends Imran.
  • Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman takes notice of Imran Khan’s political activity at GC university.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz expressed anger over allowing PTI chief Imran Khan to hold a rally at the Government College (GC) University and said action must be taken against the vice-chancellor.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N leader said that using education institutions for political hate-mongering is a crime that should be punished.

“Using a seat of learning for political hate-mongering is a crime that should not go unpunished,” she said.

Expressing concern about the event, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also criticized Imran Khan’s political gathering at the GC University.

“I am deeply saddened to see the way GC university turned into a political arena. The GC university administration violated the sanctity of educational institution by allowing Imran to hold a rally,” he said.

Defending Imran Khan’s political activity at the GC University, PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said that political leaders around the world go to universities to express their views.

Replying to Maryam Nawaz, Fawad said, “You are unaware of modern political trends and except conspiracy, you don’t have any political strategy. This is why you are making such foolish demands."

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman took notice of the PTI chief's political activity at the GC University. 


