 
pakistan
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Maryam reacts to Imran's 'cheap diamond necklace' remarks

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Maryam Nawaz criticized Imran Khan over his remarks ragarding the cheap diamond necklace. Twitter
Maryam Nawaz criticized Imran Khan over his remarks ragarding the 'cheap diamond necklace'. Twitter

Vice-President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz criticised Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, over his remarks regarding "cheap diamond necklaces".

"He doesn't leave even a cheap thing," she said while retweeting a post from a journalist, who tagged a video of Imran Khan.

In the video, Imran Khan can be heard interacting with journalists as he walks to his vehicle. This is after a local court in Islamabad granted his bail application in a terrorism case.

As the journalists followed him, they tossed him a variety of questions. In response to a question, the PTI chief said he is becoming more dangerous every day. Imran also said that he would reveal to whom the message regarding him becoming dangerous was intended.

A journalist asked him if Bushra Bibi had taken a diamond necklace. Khan, in a lighter mood, asked the journalist to talk about something expensive as necklaces are cheap.

In his tweet, PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed also slammed Imran Khan over his necklace remarks. "Diamonds are very cheap. Talk about some expensive thing," he quoted Imran Khan as saying.

On September 1, the anti-terrorism court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till September 12 in the terrorism case about his controversial remarks regarding the female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry and the capital city police.

The court directed the ex-prime minister to submit Rs100,000 as surety against the bail.

More From Pakistan:

Abbasi raises questions as Imran gets bail in terror case

Abbasi raises questions as Imran gets bail in terror case
Don’t push me to wall, I will expose your faces to nation, warns Imran

Don’t push me to wall, I will expose your faces to nation, warns Imran
UK announces further £15m lifesaving support for flood victims

UK announces further £15m lifesaving support for flood victims
Two men allegedly gang-rape girl under guise of providing relief goods in Sanghar

Two men allegedly gang-rape girl under guise of providing relief goods in Sanghar
Villagers brave snakes and hunger to protect land in flooded Pakistan

Villagers brave snakes and hunger to protect land in flooded Pakistan
Imran Khan rejects suggestions of slowing down political activities despite floods

Imran Khan rejects suggestions of slowing down political activities despite floods

Yousaf Raza Gillani falls off stage while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur

Yousaf Raza Gillani falls off stage while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur

10 times normal rainfall drove vast Pakistan flooding: ESA

10 times normal rainfall drove vast Pakistan flooding: ESA
Satellite images show how deadly floods have been in Pakistan

Satellite images show how deadly floods have been in Pakistan
Heart-warming videos of animal rescue amid floods shows best of humanity

Heart-warming videos of animal rescue amid floods shows best of humanity
South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north

South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north
Over 3 million children face health risks in flood-ravaged Pakistan: UNICEF

Over 3 million children face health risks in flood-ravaged Pakistan: UNICEF

Latest

view all