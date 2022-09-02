Maryam reacts to Imran's 'cheap diamond necklace' remarks

Maryam Nawaz criticized Imran Khan over his remarks ragarding the 'cheap diamond necklace'. Twitter

Vice-President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz criticised Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, over his remarks regarding "cheap diamond necklaces".

"He doesn't leave even a cheap thing," she said while retweeting a post from a journalist, who tagged a video of Imran Khan.

In the video, Imran Khan can be heard interacting with journalists as he walks to his vehicle. This is after a local court in Islamabad granted his bail application in a terrorism case.

As the journalists followed him, they tossed him a variety of questions. In response to a question, the PTI chief said he is becoming more dangerous every day. Imran also said that he would reveal to whom the message regarding him becoming dangerous was intended.

A journalist asked him if Bushra Bibi had taken a diamond necklace. Khan, in a lighter mood, asked the journalist to talk about something expensive as necklaces are cheap.

In his tweet, PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed also slammed Imran Khan over his necklace remarks. "Diamonds are very cheap. Talk about some expensive thing," he quoted Imran Khan as saying.

On September 1, the anti-terrorism court extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till September 12 in the terrorism case about his controversial remarks regarding the female sessions court judge Zeba Chaudhry and the capital city police.

The court directed the ex-prime minister to submit Rs100,000 as surety against the bail.