Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Vice chancellor dismissed for inviting Imran Khan to university for lecture

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

  • VC has been replaced with Dr Shoaib Mir as member of search committee.
  • Advocate Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan says “children were sent to the university for higher education and ethics”.
  • He says Khan used political and immoral language.

LAHORE: Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi was dismissed on Tuesday from the search committee established for federal universities after he invited PTI Chief Imran Khan to address the Government College University Lahore.

According to a notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Asghar Zaidi has been replaced with Dr Shoaib Mir as a member of the search committee.

In his letter to Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, advocate Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan criticised the vice-chancellor's take and wrote that “children were sent to the university for higher education and ethics”.

He said that Khan used political and immoral language, urging action should be taken against Zaidi for allowing him to address the university.

The former prime minister gave a speech at GC University, after which a letter was sent to the governor to take action against the university's VC. 

