Tuesday Sep 27 2022
100-year-old woman receives honorary degree for crucial work during World War II

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Kathleen Roberts, 100, has been made an Honorary Doctor of Engineering. — Twitter/Shefunievents
In an example of how patience pays off and Karma is real, a 100-year-old woman got rewarded for her dedication and hard work during World War II.

The University of Sheffield awarded her an honorary degree, acknowledging her work that prevented the collapse of the steel industry during the time.

According to a press release from the University, a seven-year national campaign has been launched that will recognise the contributions of female steelworkers during World War II.

Kathleen Roberts, 100, along with hundreds of other women, worked in the steelworks while men went to war. However, when the conflict ended, women were simply fired without ever being thanked for their service.

Roberts stood for the surviving "Women of Steel", providing them medals to recognise their crucial role. She also raised about £170,000 for a memorial statue in Barker's Pool, Sheffield.

The University's official account has published a tweet sharing a short clip of Roberts with her graduation hat and gown.

"During World War II, Kathleen Roberts worked 72-hour weeks while being paid less than men doing the same job," the caption of the post read.

"Following her campaign to get the city's Women of Steel recognised, Kathleen, has been made an Honorary Doctor of Engineering at 100 years old this afternoon."

Roberts was only 18 when she was working 72 hours a week in very poor conditions.

After the men came back, she and the other women were asked to keep quiet about what they had suffered.

