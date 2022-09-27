 
Miftah Ismail officially steps down as finmin, hands over resignation letter to PM Shehbaz

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail addressing a gathering. — AFP/ File
  • Earlier, Miftah verbally tendered his resignation to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.
  • Miftah will be replaced as finmin by PML-N leader Ishaq Dar tomorrow.
  • He says he worked to "best of abilities" during tenure. 

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail on Tuesday officially stepped down as the finance minister of the country by handing over his resignation letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On Sunday, he had verbally tendered his resignation to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London following the party's decision. 

Later, he took to Twitter and wrote: "In a meeting with Mian Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif today, I have verbally resigned as finance minister. I will tender a formal resignation upon reaching Pakistan. It’s been an honour to serve twice as finance minister. Pakistan Paindabad."

The decision to remove Miftah as the finmin was made during a meeting of PML-N leaders in London, including Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz, and others. 

After resigning, Miftah thanked Nawaz and said that over the last four months, he performed to the best of his abilities and remained loyal to his party as well as the country.

While accepting his resignation, Nawaz praised Miftah's efforts and the way he carried out his duties at a time when the country was facing an economic crisis.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar — who arrived in Pakistan on Monday after a five-year exile in London and took oath as a senator today — will be replacing Miftah as the finance minister, while Miftah will also remain part of the government.

