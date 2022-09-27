 
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Ishaq Dar to take oath as senator shortly

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. — Reuters/ File
  • Sources say Ishaq Dar will take oath as finmin at 10am tomorrow (Wednesday).
  • President Arif Alvi to administer oath to Dar at Aiwan-e-Sadar.
  • Preparations for oath-taking ceremony to be completed by tomorrow morning.

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar — who touched down in Pakistan with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday night — will take oath as a senator today (Tuesday) at 4pm, sources privy to the matter said.

Dar, who had been living in the UK for the last five years in self-exile, will swear in as the federal finance minister tomorrow (September 28) at 10am.

President Arif Alvi will administer oath to Dar at Aiwan-e-Sadar. All arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony will be completed by tomorrow morning.

“I have returned to my country by the grace of God. I will try my best to pull Pakistan out of the [economic] maelstrom it is surrounded with,” Dar said.

He shared that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and the PM have handed over the responsibility of the finance ministry to him.

“[We] pulled Pakistan out of an economic maelstrom back in 1998 and 2013,” the incoming finance minister said.

Dar has returned to “facilitate” the government in its efforts to resurrect the cash-strapped economy by taking over the key portfolio of the finance ministry.

Miftah Ismail stepped down as the finance minister in line with the party's decision ahead of Dar's arrival

The decision was made during a meeting of PML-N leaders in London, including Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz, and others. During the session, several issues related to the country were discussed in detail.

According to a PML-N spokesperson, during the meeting, Miftah handed over his resignation to Nawaz and thanked him for giving him a chance to lead the ministry.

Miftah also said that over the last four months, he performed to the best of his abilities and remained loyal to his party as well as the country.

However, he will continue to remain part of the government. 

