Tuesday Sep 27 2022
What new feature has Meta introduced on Facebook, Instagram?

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Meta's new feature. — Meta 

Meta has introduced new features for users on Facebook and Instagram, making it easier for users to access, create and switch between multiple accounts and profiles.

For this, the users will have to add both accounts to the same Accounts Centre.

The new feature will allow users to see both profiles in a single place. They can also see notifications for each profile that will keep them updated on activity across both platforms, according to Meta.

Meta is testing this feature on iOS, Android and the web globally. 

New account registration and login flow are also being introduced which will allow users to log in and create new accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Users who are new to using these platforms can create an account and use that account to sign up for additional ones. Moreover, people who have accounts on both Facebook and Instagram can use login information from one app to access the other. 

For this, their accounts will have to be in the same Accounts Centre. This feature is being tested on iOS and Android globally. 

