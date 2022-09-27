Dengue claims 33 lives in Sindh over last 24 hours

Dengue patients rest under mosquito nets at the dengue ward in the hospital, in Provincial Capital.— ONLINE/ Sabir Mazhar

Patient was under treatment at private hospital in North Karachi.

About 436 people were affected by dengue in Sindh during 24 hours.

In last 24 hours, 254 people were affected by virus in Karachi.

KARACHI: Another patient lost her life to the dengue virus in Karachi's central district on Tuesday, taking the death toll of the disease in Sindh to 33.

The patient was under treatment at a private hospital in the North Karachi area of the port city, according to the Sindh Health Department.

Overall, 436 people have been affected by the dengue virus in Sindh during the last 24 hours. A total of 254 people have been affected by the virus in Karachi, 126 in Hyderabad, 22 in Mirpurkhas, 17 in Umerkot, five in Tharparkar, four in Benazirabad, three in Sanghar, two in Jamshoro and one in Tando Allahyar, Badin and Sukkur each.

Climate ideal for dengue outbreak in 10 major cities

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had warned of the likelihood of a dengue outbreak in 10 major cities and flood-hit areas due to the climatic conditions in the post-monsoon season, The News reported.

As per the PMD, the atmospheric variables are providing ideal conditions for the multiplication of mosquitoes and consequently a spread of vector-borne diseases as seen in the past data analysis and climate outlook.

“Based on the analysis, the environment has become conducive for dengue outbreak next month, particularly in ten major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Larkana and Multan besides flood-ravaged areas, the meteorological department said in the alert issued last week.