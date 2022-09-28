 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Reuters

Apple drops plan to boost iPhone production as demand falters

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City U.S. September 16, 2022. — Reuters
The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue store, in Manhattan, New York City U.S. September 16, 2022. — Reuters

  • Apple is dropping plans to increase production of its new iPhones.
  • Apple said it would start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India.
  • Demand for higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro models is stronger than for entry-level versions.

Apple is dropping plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company told suppliers to curtail efforts to increase the assembly of its flagship iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported.

Instead, the Cupertino, California-headquartered company will aim to produce 90 million handsets for the period, nearly the same number as a year ago and in line with Apple's original forecast this summer, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Demand for the higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro models is stronger than for the entry-level versions and at least one Apple supplier is shifting production capacity from lower-priced iPhones to premium models, Bloomberg reported.

Apple had this week said it would start manufacturing the iPhone 14, launched earlier this month, in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WATCH: NASA's spacecraft slams into asteroid in first planetary defence test

WATCH: NASA's spacecraft slams into asteroid in first planetary defence test
Elon Musk seeks to narrow SEC consent decree, end pre-approval of tweets

Elon Musk seeks to narrow SEC consent decree, end pre-approval of tweets
Elon Musk trolls NASA with picture of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Elon Musk trolls NASA with picture of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
What new feature has Meta introduced on Facebook, Instagram?

What new feature has Meta introduced on Facebook, Instagram?
Humans have polluted Mars with over 7,000 kg of garbage

Humans have polluted Mars with over 7,000 kg of garbage
Apple CEO Tim Cook praises 9-year-old Indian girl for developing iOS app

Apple CEO Tim Cook praises 9-year-old Indian girl for developing iOS app
WhatsApp update: New group call feature coming soon

WhatsApp update: New group call feature coming soon
Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony

Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony
NASA's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in first planetary defence test

NASA's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in first planetary defence test
UK may fine TikTok $29 million for failing to protect children's privacy

UK may fine TikTok $29 million for failing to protect children's privacy
Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple says it will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

Latest

view all