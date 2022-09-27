 
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
Apple CEO Tim Cook praises 9-year-old Indian girl for developing iOS app

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Hana Muhammad Rafeeq, 9, who lives in Dubai, designed an application called Hanas. — Gulf News
Apple CEO Tim Cook praised a nine-year-old Indian girl for developing an iOS app after she wrote to him claiming she was the youngest iOS developer.

Hana Muhammad Rafeeq, who lives in Dubai, designed an application called "Hanas" which allows parents to record stories to tell their children later on.

According to a report by Gulf News, she emailed the CEO after which he complimented her. 

Hana's app has many kid-friendly stories. Reportedly, she created the app after observing how parents did not have much time and energy to read to their children. She was only eight when she developed the app.

"I was introduced to coding at age of five," she wrote in her e-mail adding that she wrote over 10,000 lines of code by hand for the app. Hana also claimed that she avoided using "any third-party ready-made codes, libraries, or classes."

Khaleej Times reported that the little girl was asleep when her father read Cook's response. Her father, Muhammad Rafeeq, said that while she usually takes time to wake up, she woke up immediately upon hearing the news.

Cook wrote: "Congratulations on all of your impressive achievements at such a young age. Keep at it and you will do amazing things in the future."

