 
world
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Reuters

Chilean scientists discover 12,000-year-old elephant remains

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Gomphotheres, an extinct relative of the modern elephant, roamed southern Chile thousands of years ago. — Screengrab via Reuters video
Gomphotheres, an extinct relative of the modern elephant, roamed southern Chile thousands of years ago. — Screengrab via Reuters video

  • Gomphotheres weighed up to 4 tonnes and could reach 9.8 ft.
  • They might have been target of group hunts by inhabitants of region.
  • Scientists say discovery will also allow them to study wider human impact.

SANTIAGO: Gomphotheres, an extinct relative of the modern elephant, roamed southern Chile thousands of years ago and might have been the target of group hunts by inhabitants of the region, Chilean scientists hypothesize after a recent discovery.

Scientists recently uncovered several Gomphothere remains dating back 12,000 years near Lake Tagua Tagua, a glacial finger lake, in southern Chile.

The large creatures weighed up to 4 tonnes and could reach 3 meters (9.8 feet), leading scientists to believe that they were the target of group hunts from inhabitants in the region.

"The hypothesis we're working with is that it's about hunting, hunting events," said Carlos Tornero, an archaeologist working on the site. "We think this because the Gomphothere is a very large animal and dangerous and it probably required several people (to hunt)."

Scientists say the discovery will also allow them to study the wider human impact on the region and how a changing climate affected animals in the area during that time.

"We can get a lot of information from here, for example with regards to climate change, how it affected animals," said Elisa Calas, an archaeologist also working on the site. "The influence humans had on the environment which is very in line with what's happening now in terms of the environment."

More From World:

WATCH: Dragonfruit chai from Bangladesh spurs 'yuck factor' across social media

WATCH: Dragonfruit chai from Bangladesh spurs 'yuck factor' across social media
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried

Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
Cuba entirely without power after Hurricane Ian causes grid to collapse

Cuba entirely without power after Hurricane Ian causes grid to collapse
Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat
World 'running out' of patience with Taliban, says UN envoy

World 'running out' of patience with Taliban, says UN envoy
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appointed as Saudi prime minister

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appointed as Saudi prime minister
Groom who left bride on wedding day unapologetic about breaking her heart

Groom who left bride on wedding day unapologetic about breaking her heart
Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death

Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death
Thailand to legalise abortion up to 20 weeks

Thailand to legalise abortion up to 20 weeks
Saudi Arabia appoints first female head of its human rights watchdog

Saudi Arabia appoints first female head of its human rights watchdog
Puerto Rico make women's World Cup basketball quarters for first time

Puerto Rico make women's World Cup basketball quarters for first time
In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

Latest

view all