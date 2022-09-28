 
sports
ICC T20I raking: Babar Azam jumps a spot, Rizwan retains top position

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has jumped a spot in the ICC Men's T20 players rankings, while his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan retained the top position.

In the latest rankings released on the ICC's website, Babar improved in the batting charts, thanks to the second ton of his T20 career.

"Babar Azam notched up the second T20I hundred of his career in the second T20I against England, which has propelled him to No 3 in the batting charts," a statement issued by the ICC read.

The top 10 T20I batters. — ICC
The top 10 T20I batters. — ICC

The statement said that veteran batter Mohammad Rizwan has regained the top spot after his brilliant displays in the ongoing seven-match series against England.

Meanwhile, India's Suryakumar Yadav moved up to number two after his scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, while Australia skipper Aaron Finch ranked number five.

