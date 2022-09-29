King Charles takes his own 'truck' and 'lavatory seat' during royal tours

 
King Charles III has a peculiar way of life and demands his aides to live up to his expectations.

The new monarch of Britain bring his own bed and toilet seat wherever he goes, says author.

Tina Brown in her 2007 book shared His Majesty takes a separate truck on royal trips with an “orthopaedic bed, lavatory seat and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper".

Charles' ex-wife, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burell, earlier shared that Charles has a 'valet to squeeze toothpaste onto his toothbrush.'

He said: "His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid.

"[Charles] has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning." 

