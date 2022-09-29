Pakistan pleads for $500m UN grant to keep up relief in flood-ravaged areas

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram. — INP/File

Islamabad would request the United Nations to extend a $500 million grant to keep up the relief in the flood-ravaged areas of the country, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said.



"Pakistan would start reconstruction and rehabilitation phase after completing task of relief work," Radio Pakistan quoted Akram as saying in a conversation with PTV.

He said that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has engaged with various global bodies and departments for more assistance for the Pakistani flood victims. The UN also formed a task force to assist Pakistan in this regard, he added.

The Pakistani envoy said that a conference would soon be called to urge the international world for more funds and support aimed at reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.