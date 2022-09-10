UN chief lauds Al-Khidmat Foundation for relief operation in flood devastating areas

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) meeting with Al-Khidmat Foundation President, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor. —Al-Khidmat Foundation/ Facebook

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in flood-ravaged Pakistan for a solidarity visit, appreciated Jamat-e-Islami’s welfare organisation Al-Khidmat Foundation for its relief and rescue efforts, Geo News reported.



Guterres landed in Pakistan, a day prior, on a two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood victims in Pakistan.

During his visit, he also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the situation after abnormal rain-induced floods wreaked havoc in the country.

The UN secretary-general in his meeting with the President of Alkhidmat Foundation, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, was briefed about the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

According to a statement, the Alkhidmat Foundation president told the UN chief that floods have affected more than 33 million people and they are facing the worst displacement issues.



On the occasion, Guterres appreciated Alkhidmat Foundation’s efforts in flood-affected areas and lauded the organisation for its notable work.

“Delighted to learn that Pakistanis are a brave nation who are able to cope with any situation be it social, political or natural,” said the UN chief.

Pakistan most affected despite contributing least to climate change: UN chief

Guterres has said that Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by climate change despite its minimal contribution to the phenomenon.

"Pakistan has had little contribution to climate change but [it] is one of the most dramatically impacted by the consequences of climate change," Guterres said during a briefing at the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) alongside PM Shehbaz.

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster though Pakistan estimates the floods have caused losses of about $18 billion.

