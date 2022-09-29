 
Thursday Sep 29 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry put his foot down, 'delayed' royal planes as Queen took final breath

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Prince Harry seemingly caused havoc in the royal family when father, King Charles III, denied Meghan Markle inside Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her children Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex on her death bed.

Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were the only grandchildren who were invited to be with the monarch during her final hours.

While William landed in Aberdeen with his uncles, Harry took a separate flight to Scotland to take a stand for his wife, Meghan Markle, who was banned from the Castle.

Speaking about the incident, royal commentator Cameron Walker tells GB News: “We found out that only Prince Harry was going to be travelling up to Balmoral with Prince William and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew as well.

“There were lots of questions as to why that was.

“From reports, it points to the fact the now King Charles thought it was inappropriate, perhaps, for the Duchess of Sussex to be there.

“That caused an argument and, therefore, a delay in planes taking off," he said.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on September 8, hours after the Buckingham Palace released a statement on her frail health.

