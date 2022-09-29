Study shows dinosaur-kiling asteroid hit the moon too

An illustration that show dinosaur skull on the moon. — Meateater.com

Lunar soil analysis showed major events that affected earth.

China's Chang'e 5 which brought samples from moon.

Scientists studied tiny glass beads from two billion years ago.

China's Chang'e 5, which brought samples from the moon to the Earth, has revealed surprising things about the history of our solar system. One such discovery has been reported in Science Advances.

Scientists have found evidence that the meteorites that impacted our planet and possibly killed dinosaurs also hit the moon thousands of years ago.

The lunar soil analysis showed that major events that affected the earth were part of other events happening in space, said researchers from Curtin University. The team scrutinised tiny glass beads from two billion years ago to reach the conclusion.

Scientists said that those beads must have been created by the heat and pressure of meteorites. The silicate particles could have been formed during volcanic eruptions.

Researchers used different microscopic analytical techniques and geological surveys. They found that some lunar beads, called spherules, were from the exact same time as the time when the dinosaurs were led to extinction by crater events.