 
world
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Man swallows 63 spoons for unknown reasons

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

(Representational) Different spoons on flat surface. —  Unsplash
(Representational) Different spoons on flat surface. —  Unsplash

In a bizarre incident, surgeons found 63 headless spoons in a man's stomach and intestine in India's Muzaffarnagar.

The staff at the private hospital in Meerut, where the surgery was performed, was shocked, saying that the patient was stable and well, Time of India reported.

Vijay Chauhan contacted the hospital after complaining of a stomachache. Just over two weeks ago, he was inspected for his abdominal pain when doctors suspected "foreign material" in the body.

Surgeon Dr Rakesh Khurana said Chauhan was instantly recommended surgery after scans showed the presence of spoon-like items. 

The man had complained of extreme pain in the abdomen after which the operation was performed. "We extracted 62 spoons from the stomach and one from his intestine," Khurana reported.

He added that this was the first time he had come across such a case.

Chauhan, the doctor said, was a drug addict who was under treatment at a rehabilitation centre for the last seven months.

Reportedly, the patient gave contradicting statements when explaining why he swallowed the metal. At one time, he said he was forced by employees at the rehab centre but at another time, he admitted to doing the deed himself.

“We may be able to ascertain the facts once the patient regains consciousness,” Khurana remarked.

More From World:

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes
Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19

Blast at education institute in Afghan capital kills 19
Man wins $1 million in lottery after using his birth date as entry number

Man wins $1 million in lottery after using his birth date as entry number
Hurricane Ian: Are there sharks in flooded streets?

Hurricane Ian: Are there sharks in flooded streets?
India's top court gives all women right to abortion

India's top court gives all women right to abortion
Report shows more than 200 environmental activists killed in 2021

Report shows more than 200 environmental activists killed in 2021
Man who stalked colleague more than 300 times accused of killing her

Man who stalked colleague more than 300 times accused of killing her
Australia's largest carbon emitter to exit coal by 2035

Australia's largest carbon emitter to exit coal by 2035
US, Russia battle to lead UN telecoms agency

US, Russia battle to lead UN telecoms agency
Japan urges 'stable' China ties, 50 years after normalisation

Japan urges 'stable' China ties, 50 years after normalisation
US VP Harris lands in South Korea after North's missile tests

US VP Harris lands in South Korea after North's missile tests

Latest

view all