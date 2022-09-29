 
world
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Man wins $1 million in lottery after using his birth date as entry number

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Person holding cash. — Unsplash
Person holding cash. — Unsplash

A man in Virginia, United States, won a million dollars in a lottery after choosing to enter his birth date into lottery numbers.

Ali Ghaemi, who hails from Alexandria, purchased 200 lottery tickets by selecting the exact same number 200 times. He won the reward in the Pick 4 Lottery game.

The four-digit combination was 0265, Ghaemi's birth month and year, said a statement by Virginia Lottery.

Each ticket cost the retired real estate investor $1. All his bets earned $5000 prize and a grand total of $1 million.

The lucky man decided to splurge while he was leaving town and ended up buying the tickets, he told Virginia Lottery.

There is a one in 10,000 chance that the four digits at the Pick 4 draw game will match exactly.

The Lottery said that the money that comes from the tickets benefits K-12 education in Virginia.

More From World:

Hurricane Ian: Are there sharks in flooded streets?

Hurricane Ian: Are there sharks in flooded streets?
India's top court gives all women right to abortion

India's top court gives all women right to abortion
Report shows more than 200 environmental activists killed in 2021

Report shows more than 200 environmental activists killed in 2021
Man who stalked colleague more than 300 times accused of killing her

Man who stalked colleague more than 300 times accused of killing her
Australia's largest carbon emitter to exit coal by 2035

Australia's largest carbon emitter to exit coal by 2035
US, Russia battle to lead UN telecoms agency

US, Russia battle to lead UN telecoms agency
Japan urges 'stable' China ties, 50 years after normalisation

Japan urges 'stable' China ties, 50 years after normalisation
US VP Harris lands in South Korea after North's missile tests

US VP Harris lands in South Korea after North's missile tests
Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says

Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says
Russia set to annex Ukraine territory; West warns of new sanctions

Russia set to annex Ukraine territory; West warns of new sanctions
Iran president says Amini's death is 'tragic incident', but 'chaos' unacceptable

Iran president says Amini's death is 'tragic incident', but 'chaos' unacceptable
Waning Hurricane Ian creeps across Florida after battering Gulf Coast

Waning Hurricane Ian creeps across Florida after battering Gulf Coast

Latest

view all