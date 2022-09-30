 
Friday Sep 30 2022
TDTech desk

WhatsApp introduces another amazing feature for users

TDTech desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

The picture shows a WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — Reuters/File 

WhatsApp has introduced another feature for its users, allowing them to exit any group chat without alerting other group members. 

This feature will allow users to leave any group chat quietly. 

If a user leaves a group, the admin of that group will get an alert. However, the rest of the members will not find out.

The feature is available for all WhatsApp users. People who are a part of large groups — which can get overwhelming — can benefit from this feature. 

How to leave a group chat?

  • Open the WhatsApp group chat that you wish to leave
  • Tap the group subject
  • Click on "Exit group"

Once you exit the group, only the admin will find out about it. However, other members can find this out by checking out the details of the group chat. 

People can use this feature by updating the latest version of the instant messaging app. 

