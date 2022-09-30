 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyones attention: Photos
Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos

Paris Jackson has shown off her midriff tattoo and left everyone gushing about her chic look.

Michael Jackson’s daughter cut a very stylish figure as she led the stars at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

The model, 24, showed off a glimpse of her tattooed midriff in a chic grey jumper with keyhole detailing as she posed alongside Kiernan Shipka, who wowed in a semi-sheer black mini dress.

The Habit actor looked absolutely gorgeous as she teamed her jumper with a sequin black mini skirt and thigh-high black boots as she struck a pose at the glitzy event.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The singer teamed her look with sheer black tights and a selection of rings, while adding a pop of colour with a small red handbag.

As she made her way inside the venue, Paris was also seen donning a matching jacket top her skirt, while shielding her eyes with oversized dark shades.

Paris struck a pose alongside actress Kiernan, 22, who dressed to impress in a glamorous, strapless mini dress.

Last month, Paris revealed she is living her best life as she detailed her healthy new lifestyle in a lengthy new profile about the daughter of the late Michael Jackson.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The songstress revealed she has started going to therapy and has quit smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day.

'I'm the happiest and healthiest I've been,' she said in a SPIN Magazine profile of her.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?

Princess Anne received crucial information from Queen moments before the monarch's demise?
Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Paris Fashion Week debut: Victoria Beckham looks radiant as ever in chic black dress

Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker appears downcast after stepfather’s death
King Charles’ pal brands Meghan Markle’s dress ‘concrete’

King Charles’ pal brands Meghan Markle’s dress ‘concrete’
London Mayor Sadiq Khan approves Queen Elizabeth’s statue at Trafalgar Square

London Mayor Sadiq Khan approves Queen Elizabeth’s statue at Trafalgar Square

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to visit UK more frequently in King Charles reign?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to visit UK more frequently in King Charles reign?
Royal Family likened to Kardashians amid Harry and Meghan's behaviour

Royal Family likened to Kardashians amid Harry and Meghan's behaviour
Dua Lipa stands out in black dress as she made her way to the George Clooney Foundation

Dua Lipa stands out in black dress as she made her way to the George Clooney Foundation

Meghan Markle bringing Prince William to tears amid ‘genuine upset’

Meghan Markle bringing Prince William to tears amid ‘genuine upset’
Meghan Markle 'babbled' about Royal Family's 'ins and outs' on TV 'for money'

Meghan Markle 'babbled' about Royal Family's 'ins and outs' on TV 'for money'
Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school

Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school
Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?

Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?

Latest

view all