Paris Jackson midriff tattoo grabs everyone's attention: Photos

Paris Jackson has shown off her midriff tattoo and left everyone gushing about her chic look.

Michael Jackson’s daughter cut a very stylish figure as she led the stars at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.

The model, 24, showed off a glimpse of her tattooed midriff in a chic grey jumper with keyhole detailing as she posed alongside Kiernan Shipka, who wowed in a semi-sheer black mini dress.

The Habit actor looked absolutely gorgeous as she teamed her jumper with a sequin black mini skirt and thigh-high black boots as she struck a pose at the glitzy event.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The singer teamed her look with sheer black tights and a selection of rings, while adding a pop of colour with a small red handbag.

As she made her way inside the venue, Paris was also seen donning a matching jacket top her skirt, while shielding her eyes with oversized dark shades.

Paris struck a pose alongside actress Kiernan, 22, who dressed to impress in a glamorous, strapless mini dress.

Last month, Paris revealed she is living her best life as she detailed her healthy new lifestyle in a lengthy new profile about the daughter of the late Michael Jackson.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The songstress revealed she has started going to therapy and has quit smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day.

'I'm the happiest and healthiest I've been,' she said in a SPIN Magazine profile of her.