 
health
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Are female surgeons better than their male counterparts?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

A male and female surgeon operating on a patient. — Unsplash
A male and female surgeon operating on a patient. — Unsplash

  • Women a minority in the field.
  • Women doctors get tougher cases and high-risk patients.
  • Female doctors, surgeons are either equal to or more proficient.

According to a recent research study in Japan, male and female surgeons have the same surgical complications and rates of death making them no different from each other.

Despite women doctors getting tougher cases and taking on high-risk patients, males and females were found to be the same.

While they are not different when it comes to capability, the study authors, who published their work in The BMJ noted that women were a minority in the field and encouraged more opportunities for them.

On the brighter side, female physicians have increased in number over the past few years.

In Canada, only 28% of the surgeons were female (2019), 22% in the US (2019), and 33% in the UK (2017). In Japan, the numbers are even worse with only 22% women physicians and 5.9% surgeons.

Previous studies conducted in Canada and the US have shown that female doctors and surgeons are either equal to or more proficient than their male counterparts.

Analysing the data from the Japanese National Clinical Database (NCD), researchers compared the operation outcomes of both surgeons from 2013 to 2017. Complete data included 149,193 distal gastrectomy surgeries, 63,417 gastrectomy surgeries, and 81,593 low anterior resection operations.

Unfortunately, even though these were the surgeries where female surgeons were found most, only 5% of all the operations were performed by women.

It was also found that hospitals were likelier to assign high-risk patients like those with more severe disease and malnourished people to women.

Regardless, no difference was found between the two.

The research team concluded that women might not be getting enough opportunities with men receiving preferential treatment as trainees.

The authors admitted that the project was observational without any firm conclusion and they might have missed out on a factor.

More From Health:

Nord Stream gas 'sabotage': who's being blamed and why?

Nord Stream gas 'sabotage': who's being blamed and why?
Palestinian boy dies of 'fear' during chase by Israeli forces

Palestinian boy dies of 'fear' during chase by Israeli forces
Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'

Musk's advice to younger self: 'Stop and smell the roses'
Iran arrests Europeans accused of role in unrest

Iran arrests Europeans accused of role in unrest
World Bank to give Ukraine $530m in additional aid

World Bank to give Ukraine $530m in additional aid
North Korea fires ballistic missiles, marking fourth in a week

North Korea fires ballistic missiles, marking fourth in a week
Defiant Putin proclaims Ukrainian annexation as military setback looms

Defiant Putin proclaims Ukrainian annexation as military setback looms
Vladimir Putin signs treaties to annex Ukrainian lands

Vladimir Putin signs treaties to annex Ukrainian lands
Teenager died due to 'negative effects of online content': coroner

Teenager died due to 'negative effects of online content': coroner
Targeting mutation slows breast cancer spread, study finds

Targeting mutation slows breast cancer spread, study finds
Hurricane Ian dumped 10% more rain due to climate change: research

Hurricane Ian dumped 10% more rain due to climate change: research
This cab driver does not want you to call him 'bhaiyya or uncle'

This cab driver does not want you to call him 'bhaiyya or uncle'

Latest

view all