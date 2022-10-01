 
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Twitter withholds Pakistan govt's account in India

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, US. — Reuters

The official Twitter account of the Government of Pakistan was "withheld" in India on Saturday.

The microblogging site said that the move was taken in response to a legal demand. 

Currently, the account is not visible to the Indian users on the site. 

According to Twitter guidelines, it withholds an account in case there is a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

This is reportedly the second time this incident has happened that the account has been suspended. 

Twitter had suspended the accounts of several Pakistan embassies, journalists and state broadcaster Radio Pakistan in India back in June. 

The banned accounts included accounts of the Pakistani Embassy in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt. 

Meanwhile, the account of Radio Pakistan was blocked for highlighting human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK).

