Paul McCartney's bendy yoga body is super impressive: Check out

Sir Paul McCartney has turned out to be a truly dedicated yogi!

Recently, Paul took to Instagram Friday to showcase his incredible flexibility, nailing a headstand – which he made look super easy as he lifted both of her legs using her core strength, with not a wobble or fall in sight.

The Beatles legend, 80, showcased the impressive move while claiming it was his 'show-off moment' when working out at the gym.

In the snap, the singer used a yoga mat for comfort and was joined by his Old English Sheepdog Rose, who looked on unimpressed.

The rocker donned a white t-shirt for the work out which he teamed with dark shorts and colourful Nike trainers.



He wrote: 'The headstand is my show-off moment when I'm in the gym... I was once told by a yoga teacher that it keeps you young.

But this isn't the first time the singer has posted a jaw-dropping yoga post either; In August the Hey Jude hitmaker shared a snap of himself in another yoga pose alongside his late brother-in-law, who died from cancer.